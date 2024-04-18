First lady to visit Minnesota, speak to educators

The first lady will be in Minnesota later this week to speak to educators and professionals at Education Minnesota’s annual event.

Jill Biden, a former educator herself, will speak at the union’s convention in Bloomington on Friday, the Biden campaign says.

Education Minnesota is an advocacy group for public education and educators in Minnesota, according to its webpage. The organization is composed of nearly 87,000 members, including former and current teachers, student educators and education support professionals.

Biden has focused heavily on education initiatives during her time as first lady, including championing more educational programming for military children.

No other details regarding her visit were immediately available.