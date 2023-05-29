Fireworks cause grass fire in Minnetonka

Authorities say a weekend grass fire in Minnetonka was caused by kids setting off fireworks.

According to a city spokesperson, firefighters were called to an area along Greenbrier Road near Autumnwood Lane at around 8:25 p.m. Sunday. The caller reported that kids were setting off fireworks near a marshy area, and grass caught fire and quickly spread.

Two fire engines and a rescue squad initially responded and started working to extinguish the flames. However, using a drone, firefighters saw the fire was spreading quickly and called for additional crews.

Three more fire engines responded, and within two hours, the fire and all hotspots were put out.

While it’s unclear exactly how much was affected, the city said a “number of acres” were burned, but no physical property was damaged, and no injuries were reported.

A spokesperson also noted that police made contact with the kids setting off the fireworks, but it’s unclear if they are facing any potential discipline.