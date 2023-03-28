Firefighters battling Lakeville house fire

Fire crews are responding to a blaze at a Lakeville home that broke out Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were at the home on Glenbrook Path, just off Cedar Avenue and Lakeville Road, at about 6 a.m.

Images of damage to the garage and a vehicle inside the home were captured by a 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS crew at the scene.

Information on the cause of the fire or any potential injuries has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will provide updates as more information becomes available.