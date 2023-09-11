Firefighter recovering after falling inside Minnetonka home while fighting fire

A Minnetonka firefighter was hurt battling a house fire early Sunday morning.

It happened at a home in the 12000 block of Ridgemont Avenue West near Wayzata East Middle School around 3 a.m.

Firefighters were able to put out the flames within a few minutes, but the firefighter fell inside the home and had to go to the hospital.

That firefighter is now home and recovering, according to a news release from the city.

No other injuries were reported.