Firefighter recovering after falling inside Minnetonka home while fighting fire
A Minnetonka firefighter was hurt battling a house fire early Sunday morning.
It happened at a home in the 12000 block of Ridgemont Avenue West near Wayzata East Middle School around 3 a.m.
Firefighters were able to put out the flames within a few minutes, but the firefighter fell inside the home and had to go to the hospital.
That firefighter is now home and recovering, according to a news release from the city.
No other injuries were reported.