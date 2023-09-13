Firefighter injured while fighting machine shed fire near Cologne

Crews respond to barn fire near Cologne

One firefighter with the Cologne Fire Department was injured while battling a blaze Tuesday afternoon.

A news release from the Cologne Fire Department said crews were called to a farm near the intersection of Naples Avenue and County Road 53, about 35 southwest of Minneapolis, at around 4:15 p.m.

A large machine shed with equipment inside was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived.

The firefighter was reportedly injured during “fire suppression.” The department said he is now in stable condition after being treated for unknown injuries and is expected to be released sometime Wednesday.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still being investigated.