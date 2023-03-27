Fire leaves home in Coon Rapids uninhabitable, cat dead

Coon Rapids firefighters responded to a fire that left a home uninhabitable early Monday morning.

Coon Rapids Fire Chief John Piper said crews were dispatched to a home near the intersection of 88th Lane Northwest and Quince Street Northwest just after 1:30 a.m.

One resident and two guests were inside when they noticed the fire and got out safely.

Firefighters say one cat died in the fire.

The resident reportedly found another place to go, so the Red Cross wasn’t contacted, according to Piper.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.