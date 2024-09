A 30-year-old man was killed when his motorhome caught fire Sunday night in Eagan, according to an incident report from Minnesota State Patrol.

Authorities state the motorhome stalled on the side of Interstate 35E at Northwood Parkway in Eagan around 10:18 p.m.

The motorhome started on fire and Steven Robert Tekautz, 30, wasn’t able to get out. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.