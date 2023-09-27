Fire in St. Paul displaces 2 people overnight

A fire that broke out in St. Paul displaced two people overnight.

The St. Paul Fire Department said their crews quickly extinguished flames on the house’s second floor in the 1400 block of Arundel Street.

Firefighters responded to the call around 2:30 a.m.

Two people inside the house got out before firefighters arrived, and no one was injured. The department said coordination was made for their displacement.

No information was shared on the possible origin of the fire.

Courtesy: St. Paul Fire Department