Fire in New Prague displaces residents, damages buildings

A Wednesday night fire in New Prague has left multiple people without a home.

Fire crews and officers from New Prague were called to the 100 block of Main Street East just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of smoke coming from the building, according to Tim Applen, Chief of Police for New Prague Police Department.

All residents were evacuated and additional fire crews from surrounding cities were called in, said Applen.

A woman was brought to Mayo Hospital in New Prague for “precautionary evaluation,” although no other injuries were reported.

Two residential buildings at the address sustained smoke and water damage but the extent of that damage is not known at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.