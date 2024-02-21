Fire destroys portion of home in Douglas County, no injuries reported

A fire in Douglas County damaged a home substantially on Tuesday morning.

A release from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a woman called the Brandon Fire Department at 11:39 a.m. to report a fire in a yard that was spreading to the home.

Crews responded to County Road 58 Northwest in Brandon Township — about 10 miles northwest of Alexandria — to put out the flames in the yard and the home. No injuries were reported, according to the release.

The fire is not considered suspicious, Douglas County officials say, although the flames did consume a large part of the house.