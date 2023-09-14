Fire destroys main cabin at Cass Lake Lodge

The “mega cabin” at Cass Lake Lodge is considered a total loss after a fire broke out Tuesday night.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said reports of a fire at the lodge came in at about 10:20 p.m.

First responders then found the main cabin and lodge facility engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported, and the structure was apparently unoccupied at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Cass Lake Lodge said in a Facebook post it is grateful no one was hurt and thanked firefighters for their help.