Fire destroys John Deere dealer building, several homes evacuated in Madison, Minnesota

Several homes were evacuated when a large fire broke out inside a John Deere Midwest Machinery dealer in Madison, Minnesota Tuesday night.

A news release from the Lac qui Parle County Emergency Operations Center states first responders were sent to the fire just before 7:15 p.m. when a caller reported seeing smoke.

A total of 15 houses and two apartment complexes were evacuated because of smoke inhalation danger.

The news release adds the smoke plume could be smelled by people more than 10 miles north of the blaze, and a water restriction remains in place Wednesday morning throughout the city in order to help save a storage supply. In addition, authorities say a gas line was ruptured, and ended up feeding the flames.

Firefighters were able to get the control of the fire later in the night, and no injuries were reported.

Authorities say there is now no current danger and residents are free to return to their homes.

The main office and shop building at the dealership is considered a total loss, and authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of Tuesday’s fire.

While fighting the fire, Highway 40 and Park Avenue were closed in order to allow emergency vehicles through and “keep the public out of harm’s way” according to authorities.

More than 60 emergency responders from 23 different agencies were involved in getting the fire under control, according to the news release.