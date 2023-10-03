Fire destroys home, prompts some neighbors to evacuate

A fire in St. Joseph Township destroyed a home early Tuesday and prompted evacuations of some neighboring homes.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says the fire was reported at around 3:17 a.m. along Ivy Road near Old Highway Road South, just north of Pleasant Lake.

When crews arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities say the homeowner wasn’t there when the fire started.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.