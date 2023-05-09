Fire destroys home in Bloomington; no injuries reported

A fire ripped through a home Monday evening in Bloomington, but fire officials say no one was hurt.

The fire broke out at a house at the end of a cul-de-sac on Mariabo Circle. All residents were evacuated from the home, but firefighters encountered “heavy” fire coming from the first floor upon arrival.

A photo from the Bloomington Fire Department and video shared with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS show flames and heavy smoke spewing from the roof.

Bloomington Deputy Fire Chief Tim Barrett said the street was crowded due to a party in the area, which made access to the house more difficult.

Barrett said it was unclear whether any pets were inside. Fire officials say the house is likely a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.