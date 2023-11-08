Fire destroys garage at Shakopee salvage yard

Mechanical work at a Shakopee salvage yard sparked a fire Wednesday morning, destroying the business’s garage.

Shakopee firefighters were called to Highway 101 Auto Salvage at around 10:15 a.m. and found the mechanic’s garage engulfed in smoke and flames.

Authorities learned that a mechanic was cutting a gas line out of a car when a spark ignited the gasoline.

While firefighters determined all employees were accounted for and weren’t injured, they deemed the garage too unsafe to enter, a city spokesperson says.

A third alarm was called and at least seven departments responded to battle the blaze. Crews were still at the scene early Wednesday afternoon.

Power was cut to the building and may affect nearby homes on 123rd and 124th streets, the city says. It’s unclear how long that might last.