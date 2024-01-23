Fire damages townhome in Maple Grove

Fire in Maple Grove

A townhome was damaged after a fire broke out Tuesday morning in Maple Grove.

Maple Grove Fire Chief Tim Bush said crews were called about a garage fire along Alvarado Lane, near the intersection of County Road 30 and Brockton Lane, at around 9 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they saw an “extensive fire” that extended from the garage toward the home’s roof line, Bush said.

Crews believe there was a vehicle in the garage but didn’t find anyone inside the home, according to the chief.

Four Maple Grove Fire stations responded to battle the blaze, and crews were still putting out hotspots at around 11 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.