Fire damages St. Paul’s Magnolias Restaurant

The restaurant was damaged by an evening fire on Monday.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to learn more about a fire at St. Paul’s Magnolias Restaurant.

The fire happened around 10 p.m. Monday.

Restaurant officials posted on social media confirming the fire at the business, located on Payne and Magnolia avenues East, however no other details have been provided as of this publishing.

Magnolias opened in January of 1984 in a building that previously housed Radar Chef in the 1960s and White Castle in the 1930s, according to the restaurant’s website.

Check back for updates as the St. Paul Fire Department releases more information.