Fire damages Minneapolis apartment; cause still under investigation

No one was injured during a late-night fire at a Minneapolis apartment building Tuesday.

According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, crews were called to a multi-story building on the 1500 block of Lasalle Avenue at around 10 p.m. for a report of a fire alarm and the smell of something burning.

When crews arrived, they evacuated the building after finding a fire in a fourth-floor unit. That apartment was declared uninhabitable.

The only adult who lived in that unit was able to find their own shelter, the department said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.