Fire crews working to put out 3-story fire in Dinkytown
Fire crews in Minneapolis responded to a three-story University of Minnesota housing unit on Saturday afternoon.
Officials say the fire happened near Dinkytown on the 1000 block of University Avenue Southeast. At 1 p.m., the Minneapolis Fire Department reported having “several lines laid” and aerial ladder water towers to put out the fire.
All residents are reported to be out of the building, according to fire crews.
Check back later for more on this developing story.