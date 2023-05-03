Fire crews to start prescribed burns in Chippewa National Forest

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Wednesday that fire crews in Chippewa National Forest are planning to oversee several prescribed burns across the forest.

The exact days and locations of the burns are dependent on local weather conditions over the next few days, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Factors such as temperature, humidity and wind are taken into consideration during prescribed burns.

The prescribed burns could start as early as Wednesday, the department said.

The release added that fire crews are planning three prescribed burns: A 15-acre burn on the Blackduck Ranger District, a 4.3-acre burn on the Deer River Ranger District two miles north of Talmoon, and a 10-acre prescribed burn on the Deer River Ranger District north of Remer and west of State Highway 6.

“This prescribed fire restores a once-occurring natural process which our ecosystems rely on for plants such as blueberries. The primary mission of this prescribed burn is to maintain wildlife openings for native plants, insects, and animals,” a spokesperson for the department said.

The department warns that smoke could potentially drift onto the roadways during a prescribed burn. If you see smoke on the road, slow down, turn on your vehicle’s lights and drive with caution.

Anyone with questions regarding the prescribed burns can contact the Blackduck Ranger District at 218-835-4291.

