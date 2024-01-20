Fire crews respond to garage engulfed in flames Saturday morning

A fire in Crystal completely destroyed a detached garage on Saturday morning.

Just before 8 a.m., fire crews from West Metro Fire responded to a fully involved garage fire that had extended into the attic of a home, according to Sarah Larson with West Metro Fire.

The fire in the attic was extinguished as officials worked to put out flames in the garage.

The homeowner was home at the time of the fire but was uninjured, said Larson. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

