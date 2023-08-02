Fire crews put out flames in Minneapolis home, no injuries reported

Fire crews are investigating after a fire in Minneapolis left a home uninhabitable, officials say.

The Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) said it was called to a home along Harriet Avenue near West 43rd Street shortly before 6 a.m. on Wednesday on a report of a two-and-a-half-story house on fire and showing heavy smoke.

An initial report said fire crews found flames in the attic area and, after searching the home, were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

The home was deemed uninhabitable as a result of the fire and water damage. MFD said the Red Cross was called for one man and two small dogs, although no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.