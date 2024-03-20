Fire crews battle 100-acre grass fire in Mille Lacs County

Firefighters battled an estimated 100-acre grass fire ten miles north of Milaca on Tuesday.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that crews were fighting a large wildfire for several hours at 230th Street east of Highway 169.

According to the Minnesota Incident Command System, multiple aircraft were on scene supporting the firefighting resources on the ground.

The Minnesota DNR, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Milaca Fire Department and Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office also responded.

Officials say that windy, dry conditions contributed to the growth of the fire. The public is asked to avoid the area for their safety and the safety of the firefighters.