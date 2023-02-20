Fire causes extensive damage to North Hudson bar

A North Hudson bar was heavily damaged early Monday morning after it caught fire.

The Hudson Fire Department says it was called to Kozy Korner bar and grill at around 1:20 a.m.

When crews arrived, they saw flames from the front windows and roof of the building and, due to roof collapse concerns, firefighters had to start extinguishing flames from outside.

Eventually, crews were able to extinguish the fire. However, the department says the building has extensive fire, heat and smoke damage to the bar area as well as water and smoke damage to the adjoining laundromat.

The fire department estimated the total cost of the damage at $350,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Kozy Korner’s owners also posted a message on Facebook saying they’re “devastated” and will provide an update as soon as possible.