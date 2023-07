Fire at St. Paul Apartment Building

Firefighters responded to a blaze at a St. Paul apartment building Saturday.

The fire happened in the 1300 block of St. Paul Avenue.

Footage captured by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS shows flames coming through the roof of the building.

The St. Paul Fire Department has not released any information on possible injuries or the potential cause of the fire.

