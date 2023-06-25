Fire breaks out at popular restaurant on Lake Superior’s North Shore Saturday

A fire tore through a beloved restaurant and bar called Papa Charlie’s at Lutsen Resort Saturday morning.

The resort posted on its Facebook page that no one was hurt.

The fire started before 6 a.m. as the Lutsen 99er bike race was about to begin, according to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station WDIO.

Resort staff thanked the six volunteer fire departments who responded and kept the fire contained to the Papa Charlie’s building.

There is no word yet on what started the fire.