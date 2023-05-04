Fire breaks out at Minneapolis apartment late Wednesday night

The fire happened in the Seward neighborhood of Minneapolis.

A Minneapolis apartment building was damaged by a fire overnight.

Firefighters responded to the building at East Franklin Avenue and 20th Avenue South around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The building is right next door to the Minneapolis Fire Department’s Fire Station 7.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured footage of smoke coming from the building and fire crews breaking windows to get inside.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to authorities to determine if there were any injuries and will update this story as more information becomes available.