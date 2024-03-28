Fire at Powderhorn neighborhood apartment building displaces 3

The building is located on Elliot Avenue near East 36th Street.

The Red Cross is helping three people after an overnight fire damaged their apartment building on Thursday.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured video of the building, located on Elliot Avenue near East 36th Street, just after 1 a.m. Multiple windows have been boarded up.

Luckily, no one was injured.

The fire burned in the kitchen of a second-level unit, but an investigation is underway to figure out how the fire started.