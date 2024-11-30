Downed power lines start fire at Patrick McGovern’s Pub

A vehicle crash under investigation by police may be connected to a fire that started at one of St. Paul’s oldest buildings.

The St. Paul Police Department said at 11:45 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a single-vehicle roll-over crash at Irvine Avenue and Ramsey Street,

When the officers arrived, they found that the unoccupied vehicle had knocked down several powerlines and caused a transformer to catch fire.

Simultaneously, as the crash was believed to have occurred, police said a fire was reported at 225 West 7th Street above Patrick McGovern’s Pub.

According to the St. Paul Fire Department, the fire was caused when a downed powerline fell on the building’s roof.

Police said a working theory is that the initial car crash caused the powerline to fall onto the building, but they were still working to confirm their suspicions. The St. Paul Fire Department also couldn’t confirm if the car crash was what caused the powerlines to fall down.

According to the fire department, the fire caused extensive water damage throughout the building, but no one was injured.

According to St. Paul Police, the drivers of the crashed vehicle were not located. It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash or how many people were in the vehicle when the crash occurred.