Fire at Isanti home leaves none injured

A fire at an Isanti home early Tuesday morning left no injuries, authorities said.

At 5:40 a.m., the Isanti Fire District responded to a fire at a single-family home at the 800 block of Fifth Avenue Southwest.

The first firefighters on the scene reported that a three-car attached garage had flames coming out of the front side wall.

Crews contained the fire to the garage, and after an investigation by the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office, the area of origin was located, but the cause is still unknown.

The Isanti Fire District stated there were no injuries due to the fire, and many of the contents in the home will be salvageable; however, the main and upper floors sustained heavy smoke damage.

The Isanti Police Department and Allina Health also helped control the scene and provide stand-by medical support.