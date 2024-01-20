Fire at apartment in Minneapolis displaces residents

A fire at an apartment building in Minneapolis caused extensive damage to an apartment unit and displaced residents on Saturday morning.

Fire crews on the scene at the 3700 block of Oakland Avenue said they were called to the scene after a resident called in a fire in a unit at the top of the building.

One apartment unit was extensively damaged and the Red Cross was called in to assist, officials say.

Fire crews added that some minor injuries, like small cuts, were reported. However, no significant injuries or smoke inhalation were reported. Check back for updates.