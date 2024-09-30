Financial dispute leads to 1 being stabbed, 1 hit in head with a rock

St. Paul police say a man and a woman are both recovering from injuries following a dispute early Sunday evening in the city’s Merriam Park neighborhood.

Officers say an 18-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were both using fentanyl when their argument — reportedly about money — began around 6:30 p.m.

According to police, the man hit the woman in the head with a rock, and that’s when the woman stabbed him. Their names haven’t been released.

Both of them are expected to survive their injuries.

As of this publishing, no arrests have been made.