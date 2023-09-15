Final weekend for waived animal adoption fees in Minneapolis

This is the last weekend you can adopt a pet in Minneapolis free of fees.

Minneapolis Animal Care and Control is set to reinstate adoption fees on Sept. 18. Fees were initially waived during the COVID-19 pandemic to eliminate any financial burdens of pet adoption, Minneapolis Animal Care and Control officials say.

Adoption fees will be returning to their regular rate of $100 for cats, $250 for dogs, or $50 and a license for Minneapolis residents on Monday. Other animal adoption fees vary.

Pets like Theodora and Moses, pictured below, are available for adoption on Friday. A special event is being held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 for those looking to adopt an animal. They will be partnered with a staff member or a volunteer – a pet “matchmaker” – in order to find the perfect furry friend.

Anyone looking to adopt a pet can visit the shelter at 212 17th Ave. North.

CLICK HERE to see a list of available dogs, HERE for available cats and HERE for any small critters up for adoption.

Theodora, a 7-year-old cat available for adoption