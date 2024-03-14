Film composer Hans Zimmer stopping at Target Center as part of North American tour

Famous film composer Hans Zimmer announced a North American tour on Thursday including a Sept. 21 concert stop at Target Center in Minneapolis.

The tour, “Hans Zimmer Live,” will feature Zimmer, his 18-piece band, and a full orchestra performing a variety of his award-winning film compositions with new concert arrangements from movies such as “Gladiator,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “The Dark Knight,” “The Lion King,” “Dune” and more.

Tickets for the Minneapolis show go on TikTok presale starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, followed by a different presale at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21. General sale tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 22.

Zimmer is a multiple-award-winning composer. He’s won two Academy Awards, three Golden Globes, four Grammys, a Tony Award and an American Music Award.