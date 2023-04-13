Fight prompts lockdown at Johnson High School in St. Paul

Johnson Senior High School was placed on lockdown Thursday morning after a fight among students drew family members to the school.

St. Paul Public Schools sent a statement out to families which said, in part:

“Community members came to the school and didn’t follow our visitor protocols, and we placed the school in a lockdown as a precaution. In partnership with our district security team, we followed our safety procedures and also contacted the St. Paul Police Department.”

According to St. Paul Police, there were also reports of conflicts between the family members and some students.

Though there was no immediate danger, the school district said the situation was upsetting to some students.

Police said no injuries were reported.

The fight is still under investigation, police said.

St. Paul Public Schools also said that its staff is committed to safety and that anybody with questions or concerns can call 651-293-8890.