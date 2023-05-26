Fight at Washburn High School leads to stabbing, shots fired

A fight at Washburn High School in Minneapolis led to a stabbing and shots being fired Thursday evening, police said.

Minneapolis officers got a 911 call about a “large fight” inside the auditorium of Washburn High School around 7:55 p.m., according to Chief Brian O’Hara.

Officers found a 17-year-old who had been stabbed in the back. His wounds were non-life-threatening, and he was brought to the hospital, police said.

As more law enforcement got to the school, bystanders pointed out suspects involved in the fight.

Police said that a 15-year-old was later brought to the hospital with a potentially life-threatening injury sustained in the fight.

An officer began chasing the suspects, and when he turned a corner, he heard gunfire and saw a muzzle flash, according to police. Three shell casings were later recovered from the intersection.

Multiple officers began chasing the teens.

The 16-year-old who fired the gun has been arrested, and a Glock handgun with a 50-round drum magazine was recovered, O’Hara said. He added that the officer isn’t sure yet whether the teen was shooting at him.

A 17-year-old who was running with the other teen was also detained. Officers are determining whether to book him into custody.

Police believe the stabbing suspect is still at large.

“I am incredibly thankful that no one else was seriously hurt,” O’Hara said.