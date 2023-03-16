Fentanyl pills, ‘Ghost Guns’ seized at Willmar home

Hundreds of suspected fentanyl pills and firearms were recovered from a home in Willmar, according to law enforcement.

On Wednesday, the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force conducted a narcotics and weapons search at a home in the 400 block of NW 30th St. in Willmar.

The agents found around 830 suspected fentanyl pills, over a half ounce of cocaine, two handguns, one rifle, and cash believed to be related to drug sales, according to a news release.

Two of the firearms were “Ghost Guns,” which don’t have serial numbers and are homemade with weapon-parts kits that can be bought online without the need for background checks. Law enforcement officials say two individuals were arrested, with additional arrests expected.

The CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force covers about 100,000 people across five counties in west-central Minnesota.