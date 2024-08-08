FEMA to open disaster recovery site in Waterville

A federal disaster recovery site will soon open in Waterville to help support residents whose homes or businesses were damaged in recent floods.

The Federal Emergency Management Administration says the recovery center will be open starting Friday morning at Waterville City Hall. Specialists from FEMA, Minnesota state agencies and the U.S. Small Business Administration will be on site to answer questions and help people apply for disaster aid.

The Waterville site will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. seven days a week. It will not be open on Tuesday, Aug. 13, due to the primary election.

More recovery centers are set to open in other counties across the state where the federal government approved disaster aid. A full list of designated disaster areas affected by severe storms and flooding from June 16-July 4 is available on FEMA’s website.