Fees waived for Minnesota state parks, recreation areas for Black Friday

For residents looking to avoid the hustle and bustle of Black Friday shopping, Minnesota’s State Parks are offering a free park day for visitors.

Next Friday will mark one of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) “free park days” which waives the requirement for a vehicle permit for state parks and recreation areas.

“During the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are the perfect places to enjoy the tranquility of nature,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division. “We encourage people to get outside with friends and family after Thanksgiving gatherings to enjoy the calming sights and sounds of nature. With cooler weather, quieter trails, and unique wildlife activity, visitors can experience Minnesota state parks and recreation areas in a new light.”

Fall activities in the state parks and recreation areas include hiking, biking, nature photography, wildlife watching and more.

Visitors are advised to plan ahead and be prepared ahead of their visit; to help plan your trip, information on the parks can be found HERE.