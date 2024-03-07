FDA warning about leveled lead levels in some ground cinnamon sold at discount stores

By KSTP
This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 shows cinnamon products sold in U.S. discount stores which contain elevated levels of lead. Top row from left are distributed by La Fiesta Food Products of La Miranda, Calif.; Moran Foods, LLC of Saint Ann, Mo., and MTCI of Santa Fe Springs, Calif. Bottom row from left are from Raja Foods LLC of Skokie, Ill.; Greenbriar International, Inc. of Chesapeake, Va., and El Chilar of Apopka, Fla. (FDA via AP)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has put out an alert about elevated lead levels in some ground cinnamon that may be unsafe if someone has prolonged exposure.

The alert is for six distributors of ground cinnamon, including one that sells their product at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores.

The FDA is recommending that people who already have these ground cinnamon products stop using them and throw them away in addition to not purchasing them.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection to these ground cinnamon products, the FDA says.

The recall of cinnamon apple puree and applesauce products for elevated lead levels is what prompted the FDA to analyze ground cinnamon from discount retail stores for lead and chromium.

RELATED: Klobuchar, other democrats call on FDA for action on heavy metals in baby food

Distributor & LocationRetailersBrand NameLots/CodesLead Concentration (ppm)
La Fiesta Food Products
La Miranda, CA		La Superior SuperMercadosLa Fiesta250332.73
Moran Foods, LCC
Saint Anne, MO		Save A LotMarcumBest By:
10/16/25 10DB
04/06/25 0400B1		3.20  
2.70
MTCI
Santa Fe Spring, CA		SF SupermarketMKNo codes2.99
Raja Foods LCC
Skokie, IL		Patel BrothersSwadKX21223 2.12
Green Briar International, Inc
Chesapeake, VA		Dollar Tree
Family Dollar		Supreme TraditionBest By:
09/29/25 09E8
04/17/25  04E11
12/19/25 12C2
04/12/25 04ECB12
08/24/25 08A_ _
04/21/25 04E5
04/21/25 04E5 
2025-09-22 09E20 (Missouri)		3.37
2.26
2.03
2.34
3.14
3.12
2.88
3.13
El Chilar
Apopka, FL		La Joya Morelense
(Baltimore)		El ChilarF275EX1026 (Maryland)
D300EX1024 (Maryland) 		3.40
2.93

Images of each ground cinnamon product are below. Images provided by the FDA.