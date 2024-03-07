FDA warning about leveled lead levels in some ground cinnamon sold at discount stores

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has put out an alert about elevated lead levels in some ground cinnamon that may be unsafe if someone has prolonged exposure.

The alert is for six distributors of ground cinnamon, including one that sells their product at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores.

The FDA is recommending that people who already have these ground cinnamon products stop using them and throw them away in addition to not purchasing them.

So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection to these ground cinnamon products, the FDA says.

The recall of cinnamon apple puree and applesauce products for elevated lead levels is what prompted the FDA to analyze ground cinnamon from discount retail stores for lead and chromium.

Distributor & Location Retailers Brand Name Lots/Codes Lead Concentration (ppm) La Fiesta Food Products

La Miranda, CA La Superior SuperMercados La Fiesta 25033 2.73 Moran Foods, LCC

Saint Anne, MO Save A Lot Marcum Best By:

10/16/25 10DB

04/06/25 0400B1 3.20

2.70 MTCI

Santa Fe Spring, CA SF Supermarket MK No codes 2.99 Raja Foods LCC

Skokie, IL Patel Brothers Swad KX21223 2.12 Green Briar International, Inc

Chesapeake, VA Dollar Tree

Family Dollar Supreme Tradition Best By:

09/29/25 09E8

04/17/25 04E11

12/19/25 12C2

04/12/25 04ECB12

08/24/25 08A_ _

04/21/25 04E5

04/21/25 04E5

2025-09-22 09E20 (Missouri) 3.37

2.26

2.03

2.34

3.14

3.12

2.88

3.13 El Chilar

Apopka, FL La Joya Morelense

(Baltimore) El Chilar F275EX1026 (Maryland)

D300EX1024 (Maryland) 3.40

2.93

Images of each ground cinnamon product are below. Images provided by the FDA.