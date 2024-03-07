FDA warning about leveled lead levels in some ground cinnamon sold at discount stores
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has put out an alert about elevated lead levels in some ground cinnamon that may be unsafe if someone has prolonged exposure.
The alert is for six distributors of ground cinnamon, including one that sells their product at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores.
The FDA is recommending that people who already have these ground cinnamon products stop using them and throw them away in addition to not purchasing them.
So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection to these ground cinnamon products, the FDA says.
The recall of cinnamon apple puree and applesauce products for elevated lead levels is what prompted the FDA to analyze ground cinnamon from discount retail stores for lead and chromium.
|Distributor & Location
|Retailers
|Brand Name
|Lots/Codes
|Lead Concentration (ppm)
|La Fiesta Food Products
La Miranda, CA
|La Superior SuperMercados
|La Fiesta
|25033
|2.73
|Moran Foods, LCC
Saint Anne, MO
|Save A Lot
|Marcum
|Best By:
10/16/25 10DB
04/06/25 0400B1
|3.20
2.70
|MTCI
Santa Fe Spring, CA
|SF Supermarket
|MK
|No codes
|2.99
|Raja Foods LCC
Skokie, IL
|Patel Brothers
|Swad
|KX21223
|2.12
|Green Briar International, Inc
Chesapeake, VA
|Dollar Tree
Family Dollar
|Supreme Tradition
|Best By:
09/29/25 09E8
04/17/25 04E11
12/19/25 12C2
04/12/25 04ECB12
08/24/25 08A_ _
04/21/25 04E5
04/21/25 04E5
2025-09-22 09E20 (Missouri)
|3.37
2.26
2.03
2.34
3.14
3.12
2.88
3.13
|El Chilar
Apopka, FL
|La Joya Morelense
(Baltimore)
|El Chilar
|F275EX1026 (Maryland)
D300EX1024 (Maryland)
|3.40
2.93
Images of each ground cinnamon product are below. Images provided by the FDA.