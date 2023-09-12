FDA announces recall of Mooncake Gift Box, NUT DIET MAX pills

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recalled two products that were being sold in Minnesota.

NUT DIET MAX de la India Seeds and Capsules are being recalled because the product was found to be Thevetia peruviana, or yellow oleander, which is toxic to humans and animals, according to FDA analysis.

Consumers with questions can contact the OBC Group Corporation, of Miami, Fla., at 1-305-216-1322 from Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Eastern time.

Sheng Kee of California, Inc. is voluntarily recalling its Mooncake Gift Boxes because they could contain undeclared egg wash, according to the FDA.

Mooncake Gift Box (Courtesy: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

The following products are being recalled:

Small 12 – 3 Flavor Assorted Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/29/23) Batch Number(s): 2UJ4N, 2UJ8N, 1UJ4L, 2UJ5N

Small 12 – 4 Flavor Assorted Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/29/23) Batch Number(s): 2UJ8N, 3UJ0N, 0UJ1L, 0UJ2L, 1UJ2L, 2UJ7L, 2UJ9N

Small 12 – 6 Flavor Assorted Mooncake Tin Gift Box (Expires 10/29/23) Batch Number(s): 0UJ7L

Small 12 – Tea Flavor Assorted Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/29/23) Batch Number(s): 0UJ5L, 0UJ6L

Small 6 – 3 Flavor Assorted Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/29/23) Batch Number(s): 2UJ1N, 2UJ3N, 2UJ7L, 2UJ2N

Small 9 – 3 Flavor Assorted Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/29/23) Batch Number(s): 2UJ1N, 2UJ3N, 2UJ4N, 2UJ7L, 2UJ2N

Assorted Large 4 Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/7/23) Batch Number(s): 1UJ9L

Large 4 – Date Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/7/23) Batch Number(s): 1UJ9L

Large 4 – Lotus Pine Nut Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/7/23) Batch Number(s): 1UJ9L

Large 4 – Red Bean Mooncake Gift Box (Expires 10/7/23) Batch Number(s): 1UJ9L



A spokesperson for the FDA said an investigation into the recall showed the problem was “caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s production and packaging processes.”

Consumers with egg allergies who have purchased the affected Mooncake Gift Boxes are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company Monday through Friday during regular business hours Pacific time at 1-877-580-8000.

No illnesses have been reported from either product.