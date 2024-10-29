Father Hennepin State Park to reopen on Friday

Father Hennepin State Park will reopen on Friday after being closed for almost two months.

Father Hennepin State Park has been closed since Sept. 3 so its wastewater system could be replaced.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said the project connected the park’s system to the municipal wastewater system in the city of Isle, replacing the park’s own system.

The department explained the park’s system had reached the end of its life, prompting the change.

Park hours will be 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. While the park will reopen, the ranger station and campgrounds are closed for the season and will not reopen until mid-April 2025.