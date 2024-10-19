Motorcycle driver killed in Friday night Interstate 35 crash

A crash on Interstate 35 has taken the life of a motorcycle driver in Minneapolis Friday night.

According to a crash report from the Minnesota State Patrol, 61-year-old Gordon Wayne Zieman was killed after being involved in a crash with another vehicle.

The crash report states Zieman was driving on the Northbound road on Interstate 35 West and Washington Avenue South around 10:24 p.m when a Toyota Camry was attempting to merge back onto the Interstate from the right shoulder of the road.

The State Patrol said the motorcycle lost control and struck the rear of the Camry, projecting the vehicle towards the left shoulder while the Camry came to a rest on the right shoulder.

The driver of the Camry, a 20-year-old man from Cottage Grove, was not injured in the incident.

The accident shut down traffic on the interstate for some time, but it is now open to vehicles.