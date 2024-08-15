Fatalities reported in Highway 2 crash near Floodwood, 5 vehicles involved

The Minnesota State Patrol has updated the incident report in a Floodwood crash to include fatalities, according to KSTP’s sister station WDIO. No further details have been released.

According to 511MN, a portion of Highway 2 has been closed for several hours while crews work to clear a crash.

The crash happened in Arrowhead Township south of Floodwood, near Nelson Road. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 3:00 p.m. near a construction site.

Five vehicles were involved, the first four a GMC, Ford, Mack Semi and Honda were stopped in traffic due to construction. The International Semi struck the stopped vehicles at highway speeds. Officials have not yet shared the extent of injuries.

Drivers are being rerouted. The detour will take vehicles on Nygaard Road and Paupores Road east of Gowan.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, Arrowhead Response & Fire Department, Floodwood Ambulance, Police, & Fire Department, St. Louis County Rescue, Cloquet Ambulance, and Life Link EMS provided assistance.

Updates will be provided as shared by officials.