Fatal hit-and-run under investigation in St. Louis County

The death of a woman near Fortune Bay Resort and Casino in St. Louis County is under investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies and the Bois Forte Tribal Police Department determined the woman had been killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Bois Forte Reservation along Lake Vermillion Reservation Road near the casino.

The sheriff’s office said jurisdiction for the investigation will be with the Bois Forte Tribal Police and the FBI.

Any information regarding the incident is to be directed to either of those agencies.