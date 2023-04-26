Fatal crash involving motorcycle, car leaves 1 dead

A man is dead after a motorcycle and car collided on Tuesday afternoon in Martin County.

Jeremy Otto, 38, of Wells, was pronounced dead at the scene in rural Granada at the intersection of 170th Street and 260th Avenue, according to a report from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

The report stated that Otto was driving the motorcycle at the time of the incident, which occurred around 4:20 p.m. The 30-year-old man who was driving the car was treated at the scene and released.

The collision is currently under investigation by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.