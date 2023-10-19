Farmington man seriously hurt after crash with semi Wednesday night

A Farmington man is in the hospital after a crash in Dakota County on Wednesday night.

An incident report from the Minnesota State Patrol says a Peterbilt 579 was traveling eastbound on Highway 50 at around 10:20 p.m. in Farmington when a Chevrolet Trailblazer heading westbound on the highway crossed into the eastbound lane and hit the Peterbilt head-on.

The 44-year-old driver of the Chevy suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, the report added. The driver of the Peterbilt wasn’t hurt.

No other information is available at this time.