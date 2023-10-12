Farmington fire destroys home, displaces family of four

A fire in Farmington displaced a family of four last week.

A news release from the Farmington Fire Department said fire crews were called to the 4500 block of 196th Street around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 for a report that the back of a home was engulfed in flames.

Officials say the family of four made it out of the home safely, but the house is reported to be a total loss.

A total of 31 firefighters from Farmington, Lakeville and Apple Valley responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire was determined to be discarded fireworks left near the back of the home, the release stated. Farmington Fire Chief Justin Elvestad added that fireworks can be extremely dangerous, even the kind that are legal in Minnesota.

Officials say the Red Cross assisted the displaced family.