Farming accident leaves 31-year-old Waseca man dead

A Waseca man died Wednesday afternoon following a farming accident in Morristown Township.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office says emergency crews were called to a home along Jackson Avenue near 260th Street West at around 3:15 p.m. on a report of a farming accident.

By the time deputies arrived, fire and rescue crews had confirmed that the man — identified as 31-year-old Mitchell Kenneth Gregory — was already dead.

The sheriff’s office says Gregory died after he got caught in a Haybine, a machine that cuts and crushes hay.

No other information has been released at this time.