Faribault FEMA recovery center will close on Saturday

The Federal Emergency Management Agency(FEMA) recovery center in Faribault will close on Saturday, and will no longer be available for in-person services.

While the recovery center, located at the Washington Recreation Center, will cease operations, FEMA said Rice County residents affected by severe flooding and storms — from June 16 through July 4 — will still be able to apply for assistance.

Instead of going in person, they will instead have to apply for assistance online.

However, residents can still go to other recovery center locations in the state should they require in-person assistance.